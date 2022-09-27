Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo are all set to bring you ‘Killer Haseena’ produced by Bhushan Kumar. The makers recently dropped a behind-the-scenes video showcasing all the prep the music sensations underwent to get into their characters for the song and thrilling audiences with the sword fighting sequences in the next-level music video.

However, the interesting backstory to this is that both Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo learned to hone the sword and ace the various moves in no time! The music artists tried their hands on swords on the sets of ‘Killer Haseena’ and pulled them off like pros.

Tulsi Kumar said, “Arjun and I technically went through a crash-course in sword fighting on the sets of ‘Killer Haseena’ itself. We were a little nervous about it but gained confidence and we are excited about the way it turned out in the music video.”

Adds Arjun Kanungo, “Sword-fighting as an art form is intimidating but Tulsi and I picked it up in no time on the sets of ‘Killer Haseena’. It was pretty critical to the concept of the music video and we gave it our best shot.”

In a collaboration like never before, producer Bhushan Kumar brings celebrated music artists Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo together for ‘Killer Haseena.’ With its fresh sound and even more captivating music video, the upbeat dance track has a lot to offer to the audience.

“Killer Haseena” bids something unique and original in terms of sound and aesthetics with its lethal and gothic imagery combined with the dynamics shared by both music artists.

Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo’s Killer Haseena produced by T-Series is directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh. Audiences won’t have to wait much longer as the song will be out soon on T-Series’ YouTube channel.