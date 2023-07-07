Arijit Singh to croon new version of ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from ‘Gadar 2’

Playback singer Arijit Singh, who is often dubbed as the superstar of the Hindi music industry, has recorded another reprise version of a song after the much debated ‘Pasoori Nu’. This time, the singer has lent his vocals to the new version of the superhit song ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from the upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’.

As per media reports, after the tremendous positive response to ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’, the makers will soon release the reworked version of ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ in the lead upto the film’s release.

The song was a smash hit when it was released more than 2 decades back and continues to command a solid fan following. In ‘Gadar’, the song comes at an important juncture when Sunny Deol’s character of Tara Singh performs in Ameesha Patel’s character’s college at a cultural event and leaves the audience dancing their hearts out.

The story of ‘Gadar 2’ is set in the 1971 war between India and Pakistan and this time Tara Singh will go to Pakistan to bring his son Charanjeet back to India.

‘Gadar 2’, directed by Anil Sharma, also stars Gaurav Chopra, Anil George, Simrat Kaur, Utkarsh Sharma and Mir Sarwar.