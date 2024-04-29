Arijit Singh apologizes to Mahira Khan for oversight at Dubai concert

In a recent concert held in Dubai, the talented singer Arijit Singh found himself in an amusing situation that quickly became the talk of the town, especially among fans in India and Pakistan. During his performance, a moment caught on camera showed Arijit extending a heartfelt apology to none other than Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who was among the audience members.

It seemed Arijit had initially failed to recognize her presence. In a candid moment, he shared with the crowd his realization, saying, “You guys must be surprised… I have been trying to recognize this person, then remembered I have sung for her.” It turned out that Mahira Khan, known for her roles in Pakistani television series and the Bollywood movie ‘Raees’, was seated right in front of him.

Arijit Singh, known for his soulful renditions, had lent his voice to the song ‘Zaalima’ in ‘Raees’, Mahira Khan’s Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Despite having sung her song, Arijit admitted he didn’t immediately recognize her, much to his embarrassment. However, the gracious Mahira Khan, dressed elegantly in black, acknowledged the apology with a wave to the audience.

In addition to her acting prowess, Mahira Khan’s personal life has also drawn attention. Last year, she entered into her marriage with Pakistani businessman Salim Karim.

The incident at the concert not only amused the audience but also showcased the humility of Arijit Singh and the grace of Mahira Khan. It’s moments like these that humanize our favorite celebrities, reminding us that even they can have their share of endearing slip-ups.