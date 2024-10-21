Arijit Singh launches five-city India tour this November

Acclaimed singer Arijit Singh is gearing up to mesmerize audiences across India with a thrilling five-city tour beginning this November.

Known for his soul-stirring melodies and captivating performances, Singh will kick off the tour in Bengaluru on November 30, 2024. Following that, he’ll take the stage in Hyderabad on December 7, 2024, before heading to Delhi on February 2, 2025, Mumbai on March 23, 2025, and concluding in Chennai on April 27, 2025.

This much-anticipated tour is presented by HSBC and curated by Insider.in, in collaboration with FeverLive and Hyperlink Brand Solutions.

This tour promises to be a transformative experience for fans and artists alike, offering an exclusive setlist that transcends genres.

Arijit Singh will not only perform his chart-topping hits but also introduce unique renditions that blend various musical styles, from unplugged versions to exhilarating mashups of his classic tunes. Fans can expect to hear reimagined takes on their favorite songs.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the tour, Singh remarked, “I am thrilled to be back on tour; there is nothing like performing live on stage and witnessing the love and joy of so many people. I’m eager to see the audience’s reactions to this new setlist—we’ve specially reworked almost every track, including the hits, to bring something fresh to the stage. The compositions will differ from the released versions, and I have a few surprises lined up for the audience too!”

Mark your calendars; this is one musical journey you won’t want to miss!