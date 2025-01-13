Arijit Singh thanks fans for a night to remember in Ahmedabad

Arijit Singh holds a special place in the hearts of music lovers. Spreading the magic of his melodious voice, the singer recently conducted a concert in Ahmedabad.

He used his official IG account to thank the fans for a wonderful time during the performance. Sharing a few stills from the night on social media, Arjiit Singh wrote in the caption, “Thanking each one of you from the bottom of my heart for showing up, for your energy, and for making this experience unforgettable. Your support means the world to us, and last night, I felt the power of all of us together.”

As soon as the post was up, netizens jumped at the opportunity to react. One of the Insta users wrote, “dream come true to listen to your idol”. Another one penned, “Sir it was wholesome”. The third comment read, “Arijit, you truly kept us captivated with your incredible voice and energy for four straight hours! Singing, dancing, and enjoying every moment—grateful for the unforgettable experience you gave us. Thank you for making it so special!” An Arjiit Singh fan said, “Thank youuu @arijitsingh for giving us an incredible night and special memories, we’re beyond grateful to you for this, love and love, always”. Another comment read, “Attending Arijit Singh’s concert was one of the most magical days of my life. I can’t even put into words how happy and amazed I felt. Every moment felt like a miracle, and this memory will stay close to my heart forever love you.” An Insta user wrote in the comment section, “Bowed down to you!!! Most memorable night.. Thank you Arijit.”

In the meantime, Arijit Singh recently enchanted everyone with the romantic number “Ajeeb-O-Gareeb” from “Azaad”. Picturized on Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, the lyrics of the track have been provided by Amitabh Bhattacharya, along with Amit Trivedi’s musical composition.