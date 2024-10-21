Inside Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s pre-wedding celebrations

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are officially on the path to matrimony, as they kick off their pre-wedding celebrations with the traditional Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. The festivities are already buzzing, with Sobhita sharing delightful glimpses on Instagram.

In a recent post, Sobhita radiated joy while participating in the vibrant ceremony, captioning her photos with a cheerful, “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam And so it begins.” Her attire for the occasion—a stunning saree adorned with gold and green borders—was a nod to the rich cultural traditions surrounding Indian weddings. The pictures showcased her in the company of her family.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

Pasupu Danchadam holds deep roots in Telugu culture, symbolizing the start of wedding preparations. The name itself translates to “crushing wheat, stone, and turmeric together,” with ‘pasupu’ meaning turmeric and ‘danchadam’ denoting the act of crushing.

In the heartfelt images, Sobhita was seen engaged in the ritual of grinding turmeric, surrounded by the women of her family, as she sought blessings from her elders.

While the couple’s wedding date and venue remain under wraps, excitement continues to build following their engagement in August. The intimate ceremony took place in Hyderabad, where close family and friends gathered to celebrate this special milestone. Naga Chaitanya’s father, the renowned actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, joyfully announced the engagement through social media, expressing his happiness at welcoming Sobhita into the family.

His heartfelt message included, “We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness.”

This new chapter for Naga Chaitanya comes after his previous marriage to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which ended in a public announcement of separation in October 2021. As Sobhita and Naga prepare to embark on their journey together, fans and well-wishers are eager to see what the future holds for this charming couple.