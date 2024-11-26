How Arijit Singh inspired Ayushmann Khurrana’s first performance

Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared an inspiring story about how singer Arijit Singh played a pivotal role in his decision to perform live for the first time.

In a candid conversation, Ayushmann revealed that he never considered himself a live performer and always thought of his singing abilities as part of his acting career, rather than a standalone skill.

The turning point came in 2013 when Arijit Singh, who was a big influence on Ayushmann, reached out to him for a unique request.

Advertisement

After the success of ‘Vicky Donor’ and Ayushmann winning the Filmfare Award for Best Singer, Arijit invited him to perform at Dallas’ Diwali Mela. Due to an emergency, Arijit couldn’t make it, but his band had already arrived, and he asked Ayushmann to step in for him.

Initially hesitant, Ayushmann confessed that he had only sung informally for himself or at private parties, never imagining performing on stage in front of a massive crowd. However, being a fan of Arijit, he eventually agreed to the challenge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

When Ayushmann walked onto the stage, he was stunned by the size of the crowd—over 50,000 people packed the venue. “From singing in my living room to performing in front of a stadium full of people was a huge leap,” he said. The performance, which included about ten songs with Arijit’s band, met with overwhelming enthusiasm, and Ayushmann was happy with the response from the audience.

This experience was a game-changer for the actor-singer. Ayushmann realized how much he enjoyed performing live and knew that he wanted to continue in this direction. He credited Arijit for inspiring him to create his own band and explore live performances further.

Looking ahead, Ayushmann is gearing up for some exciting projects. He is coming with ‘Thama’, part of Maddock’s horror-comedy universe, and is also working on an untitled film with Dharma and Sikhya Productions.