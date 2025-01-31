‘Jaane Tu’ from ‘Chhaava’: Vicky-Rashmika’s romance in Arijit Singh’s melody

The first song from ‘Chhaava’, titled ‘Jaane Tu’, has released, and it is already winning hearts. Sung by Arijit Singh, the romantic melody beautifully captures the emotions between Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, played by Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

A soothing and deeply emotional track, ‘Jaane Tu’ starts as a tender love song, portraying the couple’s strong bond. The lyrics are poetic, evoking a sense of timeless devotion.

Catch the video of ‘Jaane Tu’ from ‘Chhaava’:

As the song progresses, the mood shifts dramatically in the final moments when Vicky’s character heads to battle, adding an emotional weight that lingers.

One of the standout moments in the song is when Maharani Yesubai welcomes her husband back with an aarti, only to get lost in his gaze—a silent yet powerful expression of love.

The film’s makers summed it up on Instagram, writing, “Some bonds are beyond time, beyond words, etched forever in history. Presenting #JaaneTu – a musical tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai.”

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Chhaava’ boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar.

The period drama is directorial of Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. It is ready for a grand release on February 14, 2025—Valentine’s Day.

However, the film recently sparked controversy over a scene in the trailer featuring Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai performing a lezim dance.

Following objections from certain Maharashtrian political figures, Utekar decided to remove the sequence from the final cut.