Aparshakti spills the beans on his prep for Dhokha – Round the corner

Actor Aparshakti Khurana who plays a pivotal role in *Dhokha – Round D Corner*, was aware that the film would require more intensive prep. The actor was making a departure from his comic roles to essay the part of a Kashmiri terrorist in the R Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar, and Khushalii Kumar-starrer. Before director Kookie Gulati took the thriller on floors earlier this year, Khurana trained with a dialect coach for six weeks to perfect his Kashmiri accent.

Talking at a stretch about his prep, the actor says, “Dhokha is a different kind of film. I could not have approached it the same way I did my other characters, especially because I am known for comedy. Kashmiris have a different accent that is unique to them. Getting the diction right was important. I roped in a Kashmiri tutor to keep it more authentic.” The suspense thriller studies the dark side of human relationships, as it traces how a couple*s lives change on a day when a terrorist broke into their home

Dhokha Round D Corner is a crime thriller filled with unexpected twists and turns and has already spiked the audience’s curiosity with the intense teaser. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, and Vikrant Sharma. Starring R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumar, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles the film is slated to hit theatres on 23rd September 2022.