Who was Pandit P Khurana? Ayushmann Khurrana’s father dies

Pandit P Khurana, father of actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, passed away on Friday at 10:30 am in Mohali. He was a renowned astrologer. His family confirmed the information in an official statement.

The last rites for Pandit P Khurana will be held at Manimajra Incineration Ground in Chandigarh at 5.30 pm on Friday.

Pandit P Khurana was under treatment for heart ailment at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, for the past two days.

A statement from Aparshakti’s spokesperson read: “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss.”

It was Pandit P Khurrana who, as an astrologer, had advised his son, Ayushmann, in 2016 to add an additional ‘n’ and an additional ‘r’ to his name. Following his father’s advice, Ayushmann changed the spelling of his name to make it numerologically right. He revealed it in 2017. “After all, my father has been an astrologer before I was born. In fact, this trend (spelling names differently) came quite late (in the rest of the country), and even later in Mumbai.”

Pandit Khurana authored many books on astrology too.