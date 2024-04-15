AP Dhillon faces backlash for guitar smash at Coachella debut

Indo-Canadian artist AP Dhillon made his debut at Coachella 2024, but his performance stirred up some controversy among fans. While aiming to dazzle the crowd over the weekend, Dhillon’s decision to smash his guitar onstage left many disappointed.

Sharing a glimpse of his set on Instagram, the ‘Dil Nu’ sensation included a moment where he dramatically shattered his electric guitar. The video sparked a flurry of reactions from followers, with opinions split down the middle.

Some critics argued that Dhillon’s guitar smash seemed more like a shallow attempt to mimic the rebellious image of rock and metal musicians, rather than an authentic expression of passion. “Pop artists breaking guitars to seem cool miss the point. Real rockers do it in the heat of the moment,” remarked one social media user.

Another commenter took a harsher tone, accusing Dhillon of trying too hard to cultivate a tough image. “Dude’s just overrated, trying to flex like he’s something he’s not,” they wrote.

However, not all feedback was negative. Some fans expressed disappointment at what they saw as a lack of respect for the instrument that helped propel Dhillon to fame. “You gotta honor the tools that got you here, man. It’s your legacy on the line,” one Instagram user admonished.

This incident comes on the heels of Dhillon’s recent foray into the Indian market, where he promoted his documentary series, ‘AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind.’ Directed by Jay Ahmed and released on Prime Video, the series chronicles Dhillon’s journey from immigrating to Canada to becoming a prominent figure in the music scene, despite facing numerous obstacles.

In a statement, Dhillon emphasized the importance of perseverance and self-belief in overcoming adversity. “We want people to know that with the combination of hard work and an immense sense of belief, nothing is impossible,” he said. “We are living proof that anything you put your mind to is achievable.”

While AP Dhillon’s guitar-smashing antics at Coachella may have divided opinions, his resilience and determination to inspire others remain central to his message. Whether fans see him as a trailblazer or a misguided artist, one thing is clear: AP Dhillon is determined to make his mark on the music industry, one broken guitar string at a time.