AP Dhillon to return to India for ‘The Brownprint’ EP tour

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon is gearing up for a thrilling return to India, where he will embark on a three-city tour to promote his latest EP, ‘The Brownprint’. This event marks his second tour in India, following his successful debut back in 2021.

The artist himself shared the exciting news with his fans on Instagram. In a post, he wrote, “I’ve been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place I will always call home. INDIA LETS GO!”

The ‘Brownprint India Tour’ will kick off in Mumbai on December 7, followed by a first-ever concert in New Delhi on December 14, and will culminate in Chandigarh on December 21. Joining him on stage will be his long-time collaborator, Shinda Kahlon, ensuring that fans enjoy a night filled with captivating performances.

Dhillon expressed his excitement for the upcoming shows, stating, “I’m incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I’ve received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can’t wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of ‘The Brownprint’ live.”

The tour is being organized by White Fox India, a live events company renowned for hosting international artists and delivering unforgettable concert experiences. One of the highlights of the tour will be its unique 360-degree concert stage design, which promises to create an immersive environment for fans, allowing them to engage with the performance from every angle.

Fans attending the concerts can look forward to a dynamic setlist that features some of Dhillon’s most popular hits. That includes ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Excuses’, ‘Insane’, and ‘With You’. In addition, attendees will also get to enjoy new tracks from his EP, such as ‘Bora Bora’ and ‘Old Money’.

Tickets for this much-anticipated tour will go on sale on September 29, 2024, at noon via Insider.in. With prices ranging from Rs 1,999 to Rs 19,999, fans can choose from Silver and Gold ticket categories.

This tour announcement follows Dhillon’s recent global partnership with Republic Records. He recently released ‘The Brownprint’, which features collaborations with like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Gunna, Ayra Starr, and Jazzy B.