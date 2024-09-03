AP Dhillon reacts after Bishnoi gang fires shots outside his Canada home

After shots were fired outside singer AP Dhillon’s Victoria Island residence in Vancouver, Canada, the ‘Dil Nu’ hitmaker has responded. Following the incident on Sunday, AP Dhillon assured fans and well-wishers the next day that he was safe. In the wake of the shooting, a video has gone viral online in which a man claims responsibility for the incident. The man, Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Summer High’ singer updated fans: “I’m safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out to me. Your support means everything.”

Also Read: Salman Khan firing case: Accused claims no intention to harm the actor

Advertisement

In the viral post, the gangster Rohit Godara alleges that the shooting occurred at two locations in Canada. He claims that shots were fired at Victoria Island and Woodbridge in Toronto. According to the post, he targeted AP Dhillon’s house after the singer featured actor Salman Khan in a music video. Godara also claims he is associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and issued death threats to the singer. According to police sources, Rohit Godara’s real name is Rawat Das Swami, and he is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AP DHILLON (@apdhillon)

Additionally, Godara had previously claimed responsibility for the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi at his residence in Rajasthan in December last year. With Lawrence Bishnoi in jail, Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, both fugitive gangsters, have been managing the gang’s operations from abroad.

In November 2023, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi also claimed responsibility for a purported shooting at singer Gippy Grewal’s residence in Canada. The alleged shooting took place in the White Rock neighborhood of Vancouver. Meanwhile, in April, two men on motorcycles opened fire outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartment, in Bandra, Mumbai. The Mumbai police have announced that imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi are “wanted accused” in connection with the incident. The ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ star has been a target of the Lawrence Bishnoi group due to the 1998 case in which Salman Khan and his associates were accused of shooting two blackbucks in Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community considers blackbucks sacred.

Meanwhile, AP Dhillon is known for his unique blend of Punjabi music and synth-pop. The singer has garnered a global fanbase with his energetic tracks. His discography includes hits such as ‘Brown Munde,’ ‘Summer High,’ ‘With You,’ ‘Dil Nu,’ and ‘Excuses.’