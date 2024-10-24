AP Dhillon and Ayra Starr drop music video for ‘Bora Bora’

Punjabi music star AP Dhillon has just released the music video for his vibrant new single “Bora Bora,” featured on his latest EP, ‘The Brownprint’. The track, which dropped on Wednesday, showcases the infectious chemistry between AP Dhillon and Nigerian artist Ayra Starr, making it a must-watch for music fans worldwide.

Directed by Los Angeles filmmaker Michelle Parker, the “Bora Bora” video paints a lively picture of community life.

Set against the backdrop of a charming neighborhood, it captures the spirit of togetherness as people of various ages and cultures come together to revel in the joy of music and dance.

In a press statement, AP Dhillon shared his vision for the track, emphasizing its message of unity and connection. “With ‘Bora Bora,’ we wanted to create a musical experience that brings people closer together,” he said. “It’s about embracing the energy of the present moment and inspiring others to do the same. The music video is a celebration of unity and how it’s a bigger and better party when we all stand together.”

Ayra Starr echoed this sentiment of AP Dhillon, expressing her enthusiasm for collaborating on the song. “Working on ‘Bora Bora’ was an amazing experience,” she said. “The song embodies the spirit of freedom and self-expression that music brings to our lives. It’s about breaking down barriers and finding common ground through music. I hope this track inspires people to come together, celebrate their differences, and create beautiful memories.”

The release of “Bora Bora” comes at an exciting time for AP Dhillon, who recently announced his upcoming tour in India, set to kick off later this year. This tour marks his second visit to the country following his successful debut in 2021.

For those unfamiliar, AP Dhillon is an Indo-Canadian rapper, singer, and record producer. He has made significant waves in the Punjabi music scene.

Dhillon has achieved remarkable success, with several of his singles, including “Majhail” and “Brown Munde”. These songs have topped charts in the UK and Billboard. Together with his label mates Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon, and Gminxr, Dhillon continues to redefine the landscape of contemporary Punjabi music through their collective efforts at Run-Up Records.