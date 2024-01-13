‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ is a gripping murder mystery

The makers of Tovino Thomas-starrer ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ on Friday unveiled the intriguing teaser of the Malayalam film, which is set to unravel the mystery at the core of a shocking murder case.

The 50 second teaser unveils the intrigue and mystery around a sensational police case. Tovino takes on the role of a police officer- Sub Inspector Anand in this suspenseful thriller.

Talking about the movie, the ‘Vaashi’ fame actor said: “The film’s narrative deviates from the usual path. In addition to focusing on suspense and investigative elements, it also delves into the lives of investigators, offering a novel experience for viewers.”

Advertisement

“It is a well-written script, backed by an amazing team of technicians and an excellent performance by Tovino Thomas. We can assure you that the thrill inherent in the teaser will extend to an exciting viewing experience on the big screen as well,” says Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr Vice President of Films and Events at Saregama India Ltd.

Director Darwin Kuriakose added: “Tovi (Tovino) plays the role of a police officer assigned to investigate some incidents that occurred in a town in Kerala. His character captures the essence of an idealistic and sincere police officer who is fuelled by the youthful passion for justice. The movie revolves around the unexpected challenges he encounters during the investigation.”

The film features Aadhya Prasad as the female lead. It also stars Siddique, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, Pramod Veliyanad, Kottayam Nazeer, Aswathy Manoharan, Saranya, and Arthana Binu in pivotal roles.

Written by Jinu V Abraham, the film is directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose and is produced by Yoodlee Films, the film production arm of Saregama India along with Theatre of Dreams.

‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ will hit the screens on February 9.