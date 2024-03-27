Mystery death of art director

Mystery shrouds over the death of an art director-cum-businessman in Duttapukur of North 24-Parganas district. Relatives, including a member of a Trinamul Congress-ruled local gram panchayat alleged the involvement of land mafia in the incident.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the body of the businessman Samir Pal was found hanging from a tree at nearby Tollykhola area where he used to run a community hall.

According to the family members of the deceased, he had ventured out of his residence on Monday afternoon and informed his wife later in the evening that he won’t be back home during the night. Today, he was found hanging from the tree.

“His two mobile phones have been missing during the incident. CCTV cameras installed at the Tollykhola area were also found surprisingly lying defunct. Members of the local land mafia were creating pressure on him so that he could sell the plot where the community hall was located,” family members alleged.

According to police, he had a huge loan of around Rs one crore from people. Police are investigating the unnatural death.

A businessman of Bhawanipur in Kolkata was mysteriously killed a couple of weeks ago in the Nimta area in North 24-Parganas.