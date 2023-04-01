Despite hogging limelight, Parineeti-Raghav relations remain a mystery

Fashion star Priyanka Chopra is back in India with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter. Since then, the actress has been making headlines over her return.

PeeCee is all set to promote her upcoming web series in India, Citadel, starring Richard Madden along with her in the cast. The series will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, 2023.

While she will be promoting her next Hollywood project in India, fans are speculating that she will meet her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s Special friend, AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Parineeti Chopra’s rumoured relationship with him has caused quite a stir in the media and among fans. While the two have been spotted together at various events and parties, they have not confirmed or denied the rumours.

The rumours about Parineeti and Raghav’s relationship began circulating after the two were spotted together at various events and parties. In 2021, they were seen attending a friend’s wedding together, where they were photographed dancing and enjoying each other’s company. Recently, they were spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai, further fueling the speculation.

Recently, Raghav was teased by no less a person than Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar. He said, “You already have been… you occupied enough space on social media. This may be a day of silence for you.” His comment came when Raghav gave a suspension of business notice to discuss the government’s NOC to Mehul Choksi’s Antigua citizenship.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra . May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!.” The tweet by AAP MP Sanjeev Arora set off another round of speculations among fans about a small ceremony likely to be from the couple for their families.

However, neither Parineeti nor Raghav have publicly commented on the rumours as yet. In fact, Parineeti has been relatively tight-lipped about her personal life in general, rarely sharing details about her relationships or dating history in interviews or on social media. Raghav has not reacted to the rumours either. He instead remained focused on his career in politics.

Despite lack of confirmation or denial from the rumoured couple, fans and the media continue to speculate about their relationship. Some have even gone so far as to suggest that the couple may be planning to tie the knot soon. However, until either of them confirms the rumours, it is best any speculation about them is taken with a pinch of salt.