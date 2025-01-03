Anurag Kashyap slams OTT’s safe content: “It’s a leash on creativity”

Anurag Kashyap recently made headlines for voicing his ‘disgust’ and ‘disillusionment’ with Bollywood. The filmmaker who has often slammed high entourage costs and Bollywood’s purview, revealed his intention to move to the South. In the same interview, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ maker slammed OTT platforms for pushing only tested theatrical releases. Calling out the highly paid executives, Kashyap criticised them for not advocating creativity.

During his conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Anurag Kashyap opened up about how OTT has diluted its own purpose. The filmmaker noted that what came as a breakthrough for new talents has turned to formulaic content, mitigating any risk. Kashyap expressed disappointment that the emergence of OTT opened the avenue for parallel filmmaking, however, now, the platforms only want tried-and-tested content. He also talked about the people running the streaming giants, noting that they don’t have any film experience.

Advertisement

He said, “But who are the people running the OTTs? They’re all from TV. They have no cinema experience. They don’t understand cinema. What is their only motive? Subscribers. And to increase subscriber base, they have to dumb it down.” Kashyap added, “The top streamers are multinationals. They’re not Indian-origin companies. They’re answerable, so they’re scared to take risks. In every way, it’s a leash for creativity.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)



Elaborating further, the ‘Dev D’ maker stated, “These people have jobs with very high salaries and a lifestyle, which they don’t want to lose.” “There are very few people that I can even have a creative conversation with. That’s why I would rather not do anything than sit down and have a conversation with someone who is trying to save their job or impose their position…”

Looking at the OTT landscape in retrospect, Kashyap commented, “OTTs came in and disrupted the system. First, they gave high prices, and then they lowered the prices. Now, nobody is willing to come down. Which is good, because one day, everybody will fall. And I’m waiting for everybody to fall because then it’ll be a great time to make films again. After we hit rock bottom, we will make films again. Golden times are coming,”

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap is ‘disgusted’ by Bollywood and plans to move to South

Apart from making theatrical titles, Anurag Kashyap has also had a successful spree of OTT releases. He co-directed Netflix’s first original Indian series, ‘Sacred Games’ with Vikramaditya Motwane. The series emerged as a roaring success, paving the way for several dramas focusing on similar themes. Kashyap also directed films for Netflix’s hit anthologies like ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Lust Stories.’