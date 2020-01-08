Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been a vocal advocate on political and social issues of India. The Gangs of Wasseypur director was also present at the Charter Road protest in Mumbai where artistes from all spheres of the film industry expressed solidarity with the JNU students who were violently attacked on the night of 5 January 2020.

Recently, Deepika Padukone who was in Delhi for the promotions of her upcoming film, Chhapaak, visited JNU and joined the campus protests against the NRC, Delhi Police among other things.

While the Padmaavat actress faced flak on social media with massive campaigns like #BoycottChhapaak, many also supported the actress’s bravery for taking a stand.

As the debate began on Tuesday night and continues today, Anurag Kashyap changed his display picture to that of Deepika’s.

Anurag also showed his support for Padukone through retweeting posts of friends and fans who stood by #ISupportDeepika, a simultaneous trend that began on Twitter alongside #BoycottChhapaak as news of her visit to JNU spread.

Lyricist Varun Grover, actors- Sayani Gupta and Vikrant Massey were among the many people who appreciated Deepika for her bold stance.