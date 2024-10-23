Annu Kapoor reflects on how ‘Antakshari’ changed his life

Annu Kapoor, a celebrated actor, director, and television host, is well-known for his wide range of performances in both films and television. However, it’s his iconic role as the host of the popular music-based reality show ‘Antakshari’ that remains etched in the minds of many fans.

In a recent interview with ANI, Kapoor fondly reminisced about his time as the host of ‘Antakshari’, a show that aired in the 90s and became an instant hit among viewers. Recalling how the show influenced his life, Kapoor highlighted how his genuine engagement with the audience played a significant role in the show’s success.

With a chuckle, he remarked, “‘Vahan meri natak nautanki kaam aa gayi’,” meaning his theatrical skills came in handy. He explained how he would effortlessly entertain and connect with viewers, which made the unscripted nature of the show feel organic and engaging.

Annu Kapoor attributed his financial stability and professional growth to his stint on ‘Antakshari’. He humorously recounted how the show’s success allowed him to move from paying modest rent to affording a better lifestyle, saying, “It shifted me from Rs 750 or Rs 1,000 rent to a one-bedroom hall.”

Beyond the financial uplift, Kapoor emphasized that the magic of the show lay in its originality. He compared ‘Antakshari’ to other legendary Indian television shows like ‘Ramayan’, ‘Mahabharat’, and ‘Buniyaad’, stating that these were homegrown ideas that resonated with audiences, unlike the many shows that are copied or adapted from foreign formats.

But Kapoor’s journey in entertainment isn’t about just hosting. He was a part of numerous films, such as ‘Mandi’, ‘Utsav’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘Tezaab’, and ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, among many others. One of his standout performances came in the 2012 film ‘Vicky Donor’, where he played the role of a fertility expert opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

This movie, which dealt with the unconventional subject of sperm donation, earned both critical acclaim and commercial success. Reflecting on why he took up the role, Kapoor shared that it was an opportunity he couldn’t refuse. He acknowledged that as a character actor, he didn’t always have the luxury of choosing roles like the bigger stars such as Amitabh Bachchan or Salman Khan. But he was proud to be a part of ‘Vicky Donor’, praising its original concept and the work of director Shoojit Sircar and writer Juhi Chaturvedi.

Aside from acting, Annu Kapoor continues to engage with audiences through his radio show ‘Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapoor’, where he shares insights and stories about the golden age of Bollywood music.