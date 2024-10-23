Annu Kapoor recalls his role in Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s wedding

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor recently shared a heartwarming tale from the early days of Bollywood, revealing his unexpected yet pivotal role in the marriage of two of the industry’s most revered figures, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar.

In an engaging conversation with ANI, Kapoor, who has carved a niche for himself in both film and television, recounted the charming events that unfolded on a memorable December night in 1984.

Kapoor expressed his deep appreciation for the Azmi family, describing them as a significant part of his life and career. He recalled, “I’ve only been close to three film families, and the Azmi family was the first. Shabana, her late mother, her father Kaifi Saab, and her brother Baba Azmi embraced me with immense love and respect, helping me move forward in life. When Javed Akhtar entered the picture, it deepened our bond.”

Advertisement

The actor fondly remembered how he became the catalyst for Shabana and Javed’s union. “On the night of December 9, 1984, I was instrumental in bringing them together for their wedding,” he shared.

The scene was ready: Javed was sitting nearby, while Shabana was reading a book inside the house. With the affectionate rapport they shared, Annu Kapoor felt it was time for Shabana to make a decision about her relationship with Javed.

“Javed said, ‘What decision? She’s not ready,’” Annu recalled. Undeterred, he approached Shabana and posed the crucial question: “Are you ready?” Her affirmative response set the stage for what would become a joyful celebration. “I went back to Javed and told him, ‘Okay, I’m going,’ to which she replied, ‘Yes, go ahead,’” he explained with a twinkle in his eye.

With the couple’s mutual agreement, Kapoor sprang into action, his excitement palpable as he rushed to invite a Maulvi (priest) from the Bandra Mosque to officiate the Nikah.

He enlisted the help of their driver, Michel, to make the urgent trip. Meanwhile, Shabana’s mother began preparing for the ceremony, pulling out a stunning traditional red wedding dress that would soon adorn her daughter.

As the evening unfolded, Annu called upon fellow actors Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor to join the festivities. What began as a small gathering quickly transformed into a lively celebration, with laughter and music echoing through the night.

“Everyone came, and there was dancing and joy until around 4 or 5 in the morning. After that they finally got married,” he recounted.