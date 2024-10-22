South Korean rapper Aoora taps his feet to Ram Charan’s ‘Macha Macha’

Superstar Ram Charan’s upcoming flick ‘Game Changer’ and the foot-tapping track ‘Raa Macha Macha’ have become a global sensation. Given the ensemble cast and the tantalising narrative, the anticipation around the film is already high. Meanwhile, the soundtrack of the film is already amassing a global fanbase. Now, the hit track ‘Raa Macha Macha’ finds a fan in South Korean rapper Aoora. The K-pop star’s video of shaking a leg with his friends to the groovy track is going viral and fans can’t have enough of it.

The track ‘Raa Macha Macha’ is breaking records left, right, and centre. Upon release, it became the fastest Telugu lyrical video to reach 5 million, 10 million, and 20 million views. Moreover, the track has achieved the remarkable feat, setting the record for the highest views in 24 hours and the most-viewed Telugu lyrical video in all languages. ‘Raa Macha Macha’ boasts a staggering 38 million views on YouTube. S Thaman has composed the track written by Ananth Sriram. With choreography by Ganesh Acharya and Ram Charan’s charming persona and energetic moves, the song has emerged as a chartbuster.

South Korean rapper Aoora’s grooving to the track has solidified the track’s global appeal. Sending fans into a frenzy, the K-pop icon flaunts his suave moves on the track with his friends. Moreover, winning the hearts of his Indian fans, the artist has furthered the discourse on the fusion of K-pop with Indian music. Meanwhile, Aoora gained fame as a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 17. With his persona, he has captivated viewers and amassed a fanbase in India.

Catch Aoora’s video here:



Meanwhile, ‘Game Changer’ stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, and Anjali in key roles. In the highly anticipated film, Ram Charan reportedly plays an IAS Officer who rises to become a Chief Minister. Kiara Advani’s role is currently under wraps. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, and directed by Shankar, ‘Game Changer’ was initially set for a Dussehra release but got postponed. Raju hinted at a Christmas release, saying, “Game Changer? Let’s meet during Christmas.” However, the release is pushed to January 10 2025. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.