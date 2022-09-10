Ankush Hazra returns with a bang in and as ‘Mirza’

‘Dignity or Respect, which is more important to earn?’, Mirza teaser raises the question. Ankush Hazra is all set to sway the audience with his larger than life action flick Mirza. The teaser was revealed on Thursday.

The first look of the film got overwhelming responses in social media and the makers pumped the excitement even more by revealing the extravagant teaser of the action packed thriller.

“For the ones who love hard core commercial films, Mirza will be a visual extravaganza to them. It’s presented in a larger than life canvas with jaw dropping visuals to give you the perfect punch. I have always wanted to be a part of such a project,” shared Ankush who will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Presented by Nexgen Venture and Ankush Hazra Motion Pictures, the film is produced by Raktim Chatterjee. Sumit-Sahil has taken the charge of direction. Ankush himself revealed his first look on social media and captioned, “Here’s introducing Mirza to you all, watch him break all the rules in Eid 2023.”

The teaser packed with high voltage action and whistle worthy dialogues, promises a doozy watch. The makers have confirmed the story is original and not a remake of south films. Arnab Bhoumik penned down the script. Suddho Roy has given the background score. Mirza will hit the theatres in Eid 2023.