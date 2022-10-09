Dibyendu Bhattacharya to play the antagonist in Ankush Hazra’s action flick ‘Mirza’

The teaser of Ankush Hazra’s action flick ‘Mirza’ swamped social media last month with its larger-than-life approach. It touched new heights and Ankush’s ragged avatar locked all eyes on him. The makers pumped up the audience once again with another announcement.

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya who is hailed for his stellar performances in ‘Criminal Justice’ and ‘Jamtara’ is roped in to play the main antagonist, Sultan, in the action film ‘Mirza.’ The second teaser of the film was launched on Thursday.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya has explored the space of noir many times in films like Criminal Justice or Dev D. Speaking about his experience of playing the antagonist in Mirza, the actor shared, “I am thrilled to be a part of this extravagant film. I’ve been exploring the dark alleys for quite a long time now and I think portraying the shades of grey is much tougher than representing righteousness.”

The actor further said, “Working with Raktim was a pleasure to me, you know, I strongly believe that selling creativity is a different ball game. You can make good content but meantime you should know how to sell it. After all, films are commercial players and Mirza will touch great heights.”

Presented by Nexgen Venture and Ankush Hazra Motion Pictures, the film is being directed by Sumit-Sahil and produced by Raktim Chatterjee.

Ankush, who already swayed the audience with his never-seen-before look, praised Raktim saying, “It takes guts and conviction to make a larger-than-life film like this in Bengali. I am very proud that Raktim has set the stone rolling for such a magnum opus. We wanted to take it to the national level and eyed for a powerful antagonist, Dibyendu da is the perfect fit.”

However, there’s a lot of speculation regarding the female lead. The makers haven’t announced anything yet. Mirza is slated to hit the theatres in Eid 2023.