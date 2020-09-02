Actress Ananya Panday believes in removing darkness by spreading positivity on social media.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, she shared a few photos of her in desi attire from the sets of her upcoming film, “Khaali Peeli”.

Quoting Rumi, the actress captioned the photo: “If everything around you seems dark, look again, you may be the LIGHT @ishaankhatter (always lol) #KhaaliPeeli.”

Ananya plays a character named Pooja in the film, which also stars Ishaan Khatter.

A few days ago she had shared photos from an outdoor shoot of the film and posted: “I miss playing Pooja already and doing random photo shoots in the middle of intense action sequences #TakeMeBack #KhaaliPeeli.”

Anaya also has Shakun Batra’s next co-starring Deepika Padukone coming up, and “Fighter” where she will share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda.