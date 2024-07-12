Anant Ambani leads baraat to wed Radhika Merchant

The Ambani family is abuzz with excitement as they prepare to welcome Anant Ambani’s bride, Radhika Merchant, into their illustrious fold. Today marks the grand celebration of their union at the Jio World Convention Centre, where festivities have kicked off in full swing.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, led the joyous procession of baraatis from their iconic residence, Antilia. Decked out in vibrant traditional attire and accompanied by the lively beats of dhol, the procession was a spectacle of colors and jubilation.

Meanwhile, Anant’s elder brother, Akash Ambani, joined the convoy as they made their way to the wedding venue. The Ambani patriarch, Mukesh Ambani, ensured the spirit of his late father, Dhirubhai Ambani, was present at the celebration, with a heartfelt tribute displayed prominently.

The wedding has attracted a constellation of luminaries from around the world. Among the esteemed guests are cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with his family, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and international sensations like ‘KGF’ star Yash and music icon Rema. Adding a touch of global glamor, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian made a dazzling entry into Mumbai, capturing the spotlight with their arrival.

Earlier festivities, including a lavish Sangeet ceremony featuring performances by Justin Bieber, set the stage for today’s main event. The celebrations are set to continue with ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ tomorrow and culminate in the Mangal Utsav, a grand wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of joy and festivity for both the Ambani and Merchant families.

Prior to today’s grand event, Anant and Radhika enjoyed pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, hosting an esteemed guest list in a picturesque setting.

As the world watches, the Ambani-Merchant wedding extravaganza unfolds, blending tradition, glamour, and heartfelt celebrations—a union that promises to be a memorable chapter in the Ambani family’s storied legacy.