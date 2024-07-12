Kim and Khloe Kardashian add glamour to Ambani wedding festivities

Mumbai recently welcomed Hollywood royalty as reality TV sensations Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian immersed themselves in the city’s vibrant culture, sharing their adventures on social media. The sisters, known worldwide for their influence, were in town for the highly anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Their Mumbai escapade began with a traditional Indian welcome, complete with flower showers and music, setting the stage for their whirlwind experience. Embracing the local charm, Kim and Khloe delighted fans by hopping into an auto rickshaw, capturing candid moments as they weaved through the bustling streets. Khloe’s Instagram video showcased their infectious excitement, donning traditional tikka and Western attire, as they enjoyed their rickshaw ride.

The Kardashian sisters were among a star-studded guest list that included global celebrities attending the grand Ambani-Merchant wedding festivities. The event, set against the backdrop of the Jio World Convention Centre, drew luminaries from across the entertainment world, including superstar Yash from ‘KGF’, music sensation Rema, and even wrestling legend John Cena.

The celebrations kicked off with a spectacular Sangeet ceremony featuring performances by international pop star Justin Bieber, adding to the extravagant affair that began in Jamnagar and culminated in Mumbai. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan were also spotted at the festivities, adding their own charm to the glittering occasion.

As the Ambani-Merchant wedding extravaganza continues, the city remains abuzz with anticipation for upcoming events including ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ and the grand Mangal Utsav. With each moment captured and shared, Kim and Khloe Kardashian have truly embraced Mumbai’s spirit, leaving their mark on this unforgettable Indian wedding experience.