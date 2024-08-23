Amy Jackson set to marry Ed Westwick on the Amalfi Coast

In an exciting development for fans of Bollywood and beyond, actress Amy Jackson is gearing up for her wedding to fiancé Ed Westwick. The couple has checked into their stunning wedding venue along the picturesque Amalfi Coast in Italy, and the anticipation is palpable.

Jackson, known for her vibrant social media presence, shared glimpses of their journey with heartfelt posts featuring in-flight moments alongside Ed, her soon-to-be in-laws, and her son Andreas, whom she shares with ex-partner George Panayiotou. In one post, she joyfully exclaimed, “Let’s get married, baby!” as they embarked on this new chapter of their lives.

In another Instagram story, Amy captured the excitement of their trip with the caption, “Italy, here we come!” The couple’s love story has captured the attention of many since their engagement was announced earlier this year. Ed Westwick, widely recognized for his iconic role as Chuck Bass in the hit series ‘Gossip Girl’, proposed to Jackson in the scenic landscapes of Gstaad, Switzerland. The engagement photos quickly went viral, showcasing the couple’s undeniable chemistry and love for each other.

Their journey to this moment has been heartwarming. Earlier this year, Amy revealed that it was her son, Andreas, who encouraged her and Ed to take the plunge and marry. This added a touching layer to their relationship, highlighting the family-oriented bond they share.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick first crossed paths at an Aston Martin event in 2021, marking the beginning of their romance. The couple went public with their relationship in June 2022, quickly becoming a beloved duo in the eyes of fans and the media alike. Their engagement celebration in London was filled with joy, surrounded by family and friends, and now they are ready to exchange vows in one of the world’s most romantic locations.

Amy Jackson, a British actress and model, has made her mark primarily in Indian cinema. With a diverse career spanning Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and English films, she has received numerous accolades, including the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award, a SIIMA Award, and recognition at the London Asian Film Festival. Some of her most notable roles include Amy Wilkinson in ‘Madrasapattinam’ (2010), Sarah in ‘Singh Is Bliing’ (2015), and Nila in ‘2.0’ (2018).

Ed Westwick, on the other hand, is not only celebrated for his role as Chuck Bass but also for his portrayal of Vincent Swan in the TV series ‘White Gold’. He made his feature film debut in ‘Children of Men’ (2006) and has since carved a niche for himself in both television and film.

As Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick prepare to tie the knot, fans are eagerly awaiting updates from their fairytale wedding.