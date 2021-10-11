Amitabh Bachchan turns 79

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Monday, and the actor marked his special day with an uber-cool social media post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bachchan posted a photo collage in which he can be seen walking, sporting his green shoes and stylish sling bags. “…. walking into the 80th,” he captioned the post.

Daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s comment that caught the eye of many. Shweta took to the comment section to correct him. She wrote: “79th (heart emoji)” The thespian’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a clapping emoji.

Fans and fellow members of the film industry went gaga after seeing Bachchan’s trendy avatar and flooded the comments section with birthday wishes.

Earlier today, his fans gathered outside the ‘Jalsa’ residence to celebrate the actor’s birthday. Fans were seen cutting a cake and playing songs outside the actor’s residence.

A fan named Sejal said, “We have come here from Bhiwandi to celebrate his birthday. We as fans are really fortunate that he is still keeping healthy and is among us all, while still delivering us great films and performances. Some of my favorite films include Silsila, Yaraana, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, Don and Baghban.”

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh called the cine icon “gangster” in the comment section. Actress Bhumi Pednekar wished the star and wrote: “swag Happy birthday sir”.

Amitabh Bachchan was born on October 11, 1942, in Prayagraj (Allahabad) to social activist Teji Bachchan and renowned Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in ‘Agneepath’, ‘Black’, ‘Paa’ and ‘Piku’. He has also been honored with the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

The cine icon made his acting debut with ‘Saath Hindustani’ in 1969. He was later seen in blockbusters such as ‘Deewar’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Namak Haraam’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Don’, ‘Agneepath’ and ‘Coolie’, among many others.

His current slate of work includes ‘Jhund’, ‘BrahmAstra’, ‘Mayday’, ‘Good Bye’, ‘Uunchai’, and Nag Ashwin’s untitled film.

