Amar Aaj Marega: Prakash Jha’s film to premiere at IFFI 2024

Prakash Jha’s upcoming film ‘Amar Aaj Marega’ is set to make its mark at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, as part of the prestigious Indian Panorama section.

The festival, running from November 20 to 28, 2024, will feature the film alongside other notable productions from across India and the world.

In ‘Amar Aaj Marega’, Jha plays the title role of Amar, a 62-year-old widower who feels he has lived a full life and is ready to end it on his own terms. However, as he plans to take his final step, his quiet night is disrupted by a series of uninvited guests, leading to a whirlwind of unexpected events.

Jha, known for his powerful performances, was drawn to the role for its complexity and depth. “I found the character of Amar to be incredibly nuanced and unlike any role I have played before, which drew me to it,” Jha shared.

The film’s exploration of a man seeking closure resonates deeply with the actor’s portrayal of the character’s emotional and philosophical dilemmas.

The film’s emotional core is complemented by Saurabh Sachdeva’s portrayal of Jogi, Amar’s loyal yet bewildered friend. Together, they create a compelling dynamic, with Jha’s measured intensity and Sachdeva’s subtle portrayal of devotion adding depth to the narrative.

Directed by Rajat K., ‘Amar Aaj Marega’ is a delicate balance of introspective drama and dark humor, offering a thought-provoking take on life’s ultimate certainty: death.

Rajat K., speaking about the film’s themes, noted, “Amar’s story is my exploration of the ultimate inevitability of life—death—while finding humor in it because, well, what else can be done? And through the course of the night, it may just reveal itself as a true celebration of life.”

Produced by Monasfilm LLP, the film promises to be a memorable addition to the festival’s lineup.