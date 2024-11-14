Anupam Kher reflects on fatherly bond with Mahesh Bhatt

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently opened up about his special connection with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who directed him in his debut film, ‘Saaransh’, back in 1984. As Kher marks 40 years in the industry, he reflects on a friendship with Bhatt that has endured beyond the film set—a connection he describes as both “Guru-Chela” and a brotherhood.

In a heartfelt interview with ANI, Kher shared anecdotes highlighting their bond, filled with humor, mutual respect, and the occasional nudge for “Guru Dakshina”. He recalled the warmth with which Bhatt guided him as he navigated his early days in Bollywood and the laughter they shared over the years.

One of Kher’s most cherished memories involves his late father, who would call him from Shimla to ask for money, sometimes with amusing persistence. “My father and Bhatt Saab are no different,” Kher joked. “When he would call from Shimla, he would always have some new way of asking for money, but he’d get to the point eventually.”

Advertisement

Now that Bhatt shares an office with his son, director Vikram Bhatt, in the same building as Kher, the tradition continues.

Anupam Kher described a recent interaction where he handed Mahesh Bhatt an envelope as “Guru Dakshina.” In his classic, no-nonsense manner, Bhatt turned away and simply said, “Keep it there.” Amused, Kher asked how much he thought was in the envelope.

Without missing a beat, Bhatt replied, “25”—a playful guess, purely from the weight of the envelope. The two laughed, with Bhatt jesting, “Wazan se samajh aata hai” (You can tell by the weight).

Meanwhile, Kher is earning accolades for his latest role in ‘Vijay 69’, a heartwarming YRF Entertainment film directed by Akshay Roy, streaming now on Netflix. ‘Vijay 69’ tells the story of a 69-year-old man, Vijay, who defies norms to train for a triathlon.