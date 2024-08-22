Aman Sehrawat meets Jethalal, receives fafda and jalebis gift

In a delightful crossover of sports and entertainment, Dilip Joshi, renowned for his iconic role as Jethalal in the popular sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” recently had a heartwarming meeting with Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat. The encounter, which took place amid the festive backdrop of the recent Tokyo Olympics, has garnered a lot of attention online, with both personalities sharing their excitement on social media.

Aman Sehrawat, who clinched a bronze medal in men’s 57-kg freestyle wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was visibly thrilled to meet Joshi. The wrestler, known for his impressive achievements on the mat, took to Instagram to share the memorable experience with his fans. In a series of six photographs, Sehrawat showcased the moments of their meeting, including pictures of himself proudly holding his bronze medal alongside the beloved actor.

Adding a personal touch to their encounter, Joshi, known for his love of traditional Indian snacks, gifted Sehrawat a packet of fafda and a plate of piping hot jalebis—treats that Jethalal, his character, is famous for savoring every Sunday. This gesture was met with great enthusiasm from Sehrawat, who expressed his gratitude and joy at meeting Joshi.

Sehrawat’s Instagram post reflected his admiration for Joshi, stating in Hindi, “आज मुझे जेठालाल (दिलीप जोशीजी) @maakasamdilipjoshi को मिलकर बहुत अच्छा लगा। इनको देखकर ‘तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा’ में मुझे हमेशा हंसी और खुशी मिलती थी, बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद मुझसे मिलने के लिए।” Translated, this means, “Today I felt great meeting Jethalal (Dilip Joshi). Watching him in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah always brings me laughter and joy. Thank you very much for meeting me.”

In a recent interview, Sehrawat revealed that he has been a long-time admirer of Joshi and his show. He shared that “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” is his go-to show for relaxation, often tuning in to unwind from the rigors of his wrestling training. This revelation highlights the impact Joshi’s portrayal of Jethalal has had, not just on viewers across the nation, but also on high-achieving individuals like Sehrawat.

Aman Sehrawat is a notable figure in Indian wrestling, having won numerous accolades including gold medals at various international championships such as the U17 Asian Championships, U17 World Championships, and multiple U23 World and Asian Championships. His bronze medal at the Paris Olympics is a testament to his skill and dedication in the sport.