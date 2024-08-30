Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker, Aman Sehrawat to appear on KBC

Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat are set to make an appearance on the 16th season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. The two athletes, who brought home bronze medals from the Paris Olympics, were recently spotted at the KBC sets in Mumbai.

Manu Bhaker, a trailblazer in Indian shooting, looked radiant in a floral saree, proudly displaying her medals for photographers. She made history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics.

Bhaker’s journey included securing bronze in both the women’s individual 10m air pistol event and the 10m air pistol mixed team event, alongside Sarabjot Singh. The pair clinched their bronze by overcoming South Korea’s Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin with a decisive 16-10 victory. Bhaker also finished fourth in the women’s 25m pistol event, narrowly missing a historic third medal.

Aman Sehrawat, the 21-year-old wrestler, donned a sleek black suit for the show. Sehrawat earned his bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling category by defeating Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz with a score of 13-5. His achievement added to India’s Olympic medalists list at the Paris Games, showcasing his remarkable skills on the global stage.