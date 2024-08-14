Aman Sehrawat vows to bag a ‘gold medal’ in LA 2028 Olympics

The youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal, Aman Sehrawat has already set his sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and vows to bag a gold medal in the next Games.

Aman defeated Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz 13-5 in the men’s 57kg bronze medal match after losing against Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi 0-10 in the semifinal. He thus made history by becoming the youngest-ever individual Olympic medallist from India at 21 years and just 24 days.

“I would like to thank all the citizens of the country for their support at the Paris Olympics. However, I was not able to bring a gold medal to the country but my next target is the Los Angeles Olympics. I will give my 100 per cent to change the colour of the medal. Next time, I will definitely bring back a gold medal,” he told IANS.

“I will work even harder and strive to make up for any shortcomings in this Olympics,” the wrestler added.

Aman was the only male wrestler representing India in the quadrennial event. His outings have seen him secure an eighth Olympic medal for India in wrestling at the Olympics, two silvers and six bronze medals, extending its bid as the second most successful sport for the country in the Olympics behind Hockey.