Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ release delayed: Here’s what we know of the new date

After the massive success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ the second installment of the film, ‘Pushpa: The Rule,’ has become one of the most anticipated sequels. The first film made Allu Arjun a sensation for his role as Pushpa Raj, and its groovy soundtracks and catchphrases soon became internet favorites. The second installment was initially poised to release on Independence Day, but recent reports suggest that the film has been delayed, disappointing fans of the franchise.

Initially, rumors circulated that the film’s release might be pushed forward, but the makers assured that the film was on track for the scheduled release. However, according to a report by Pinkvilla on June 17, a source close to the production confirmed that the film had indeed been delayed.

As per the latest developments, discussions regarding the delay of ‘Pushpa 2’ have been ongoing, as the makers were racing against time to conclude the shoot and finalize the edit for the Independence Day 2024 weekend. On June 16, the makers decided to delay the release date, and an official announcement on the new date is expected in a couple of days. The postponement has been caused by delays in shooting schedules.

It has been reported that the makers are considering several dates for the film’s release, with December being a favorable time. The source disclosed that apart from Dussehra 2024, the makers are looking at December 2024 and Pongal 2025 as plausible release options. It seems likely that the film will take the December 2024 slot.

Earlier this year, the makers of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ released a teaser on Allu Arjun’s birthday. In the teaser, Allu Arjun was seen sporting a saree with his face painted in hues of blue and red, along with heavy traditional gold and flower jewelry. Following the teaser, two songs from the film were released and have already taken over social media.

Previously, Rashmika Mandanna discussed the release in an interview with Pinkvilla, saying, “I can promise you that Pushpa 2 is going to be so much bigger. We gave some madness in the first film. In part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film. We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that.”

The first installment of the film was released in 2021 and starred Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Sukumar. The key cast members of the first film will reprise their roles, with Sukumar returning as the director. It was also reported that the theatrical rights for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ have been acquired by Anil Thadani on an advance basis for Rs 200 crore. Before this, a report by Siasat claimed the makers were reportedly expecting Rs 1,000 crores or more for the theatrical rights deal for all languages.