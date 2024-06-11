David Warner channels Pushpa Raj in ad; Allu Arjun reacts

David Warner’s affinity for Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ franchise is well-documented. From mimicking the character’s antics on social media to grooving to the hit song ‘Srivalli’ during the 2023 World Cup, the Australian cricketer has publicly showcased his admiration for the film multiple times. Now, David Warner has once again embraced his love for the character Pushpa Raj, this time in an advertisement, earning him heaps of adoration from fans.

In a recent ad for Wakefit, Warner, speaking in Hindi, channels his inner Pushpa Raj. While the ad doesn’t explicitly tie Warner to the character, fans can’t help but connect the dots and shower him with praise. Sporting Pushpa Raj’s trademark hand gesture, Warner delivers the iconic line, “Fire hai mein!”, all while promoting India’s first mattress temperature controller.

Allu Arjun, star of the ‘Pushpa’ franchise, reacted to the post, lauding Warner’s talent with a flurry of emojis including laughter, thumbs up, and fire. Fans joined in the fun with humorous comments, joking that Warner was “born in Australia by mistake” or suggesting he’s “full-time Pushpa!!! Part-time Aussie batter.” Warner’s portrayal even prompted some fans to humorously suggest he should be issued an Aadhar Card, playfully embracing him as one of their own.

Earlier, Allu Arjun had pledged to teach David Warner the dance moves from his new song in ‘Pushpa: The Rule.’ The upcoming film, a sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprise their roles, with Fahadh Faasil returning as cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Set to release on August 15, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will continue Pushpa Raj’s journey as he consolidates his power after the events of the first film.

As the film’s cast focuses on post-production, David Warner remains occupied with the Men’s T20 World Cup.