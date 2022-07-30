Allu Arjun’s new pictures from an AD shoot goes viral

Allu Arjun, the star of “Pushpa” with the director of the movie “Gabbar Singh” Harish Shankar, have worked together on a commercial in Hyderabad, as previously reported.

The icon star also known as Allu Arjun showed up to the shoot dressed stylishly.

The commercial shoot is currently making headlines as a new photo from the ad session shows him looking handsome in gangster style.

Allu posed in a stylish don outfit carrying a beard and hair that had some grey in it.

He made his outfit even more stylish and scary by adding sunglasses and a cigar. Arjun’s followers are gushing over him because of his new leather jacket and energetic appearance.

Allu has made his fan’s jaws drop several times with his looks and attire in many commercials. DOP Sudeep Chatterjee has also joined the project, revving up the camera for this ad shoot.

Few BTS footage from the session showed Allu Arjun changing into his new attire in his vanity truck, which was previously uploaded online.

Looking at up the star’s photo taken on the set reveals that he dressed to impress with his stylish appearance.

Director Harish Shankar announced on his Instagram that he was working with the icon star.

Previously, the two worked on the film ‘Duvvada Jagannandham’ which went on to become a banger on the big screen.

Duvvada Jagannandham has completed five years, Director Harish Shankar congratulated Allu for his fantastic performance in the movie on Twitter.

Next, Allu Arjun will appear in Sukhmar’s “Pushpa: The Rule,” in which he plays the head of a smuggling ring.

Rashmika Mandanna will play the lead role in the movie. The funding will come from Mythri movie makers.