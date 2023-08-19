All About Im Jin-ah aka Nana

Born on September 14, 1991, Im Jin-ah, professionally recognized as Nana, is a South Korean artist active in singing, acting, and modelling. She gained prominence as a member of the popular South Korean girl group After School, along with its subunits Orange Caramel and After School Red.

Im Jin-ah has also ventured into acting, taking on roles in a range of TV dramas, including Love Weaves Through a Millennium (2015), The Good Wife (2016), Kill It (2019), and Justice (2019).

Blending genres to create a captivating suspenseful thriller, the series delves into the life journey of Kim Mo-mi, a person in her twenties who grapples with persistent insecurity due to her appearance, leading to serious and fatal outcomes.

This wide-reaching tale of vengeance unfolds over the course of many decades, with Mo-mi’s character portrayed by three different actors: emerging talent Lee Han-byeol, former Miss Korea runner-up who later earned the prestigious Baeksang Arts Award, Ko Hyun-jung, and singer-actor Nana, known from K-pop groups After School and Orange Caramel. Fans of K-dramas will also spot familiar face Yeom Hye-ran from “The Glory” and “The Uncanny Encounter” among the cast.

Nana Embraces Her Tattoos

Nana’s display of tattoos in a strapless black dress during a press conference for the film “Confession” surprised fans and defied the norm of concealing tattoos in the K-pop industry. This move generated significant attention and her agency, Pledis Entertainment, responded by acknowledging the privacy of the matter.

She was dubbed the “Barbie doll of K-pop”:

Nana earned the moniker “Barbie doll of K-pop” due to her remarkable appearance, as noted by Koreaboo. When questioned about her method of maintaining her well-toned physique, she disclosed that she doesn’t adhere to a strict diet regimen. Additionally, in 2015, she garnered recognition for having the most beautiful face, according to the same source.

A makeup artist who diligently follows a rigorous skincare regimen:

Away from the spotlight, Nana holds a makeup artist license and is a member of Korea’s Makeup Artist Association.

Her lengthy acceptance speech triggered further negativity

In 2020, Nana’s depiction of a novice politician in the series “Memorials” earned her an Excellence Award in the miniseries division at the KBS Drama Awards. However, post the event, she faced criticism for delivering an extended speech that caused her co-star Cho Yeo-Jeong to wait, as highlighted by Koreaboo.

And the speculations about her romantic involvement with fellow co-stars…

When talking about her preferred “type,” Nana emphasized that she values personality over looks. She shared, “I do not focus on appearances. I’m drawn to someone who contrasts with me and can provide care like a mother,” as stated on a Twitter fan page.

Reports from Channel Korea suggested connections between Nana and Hong Jong-hyun following their collaboration on Style Log. Additionally, rumours circulated about her dating Kill It co-star Jang Ki-yong. However, she and her representatives have refuted both potential romantic ties.