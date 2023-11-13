Jung Kook Makes History on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay Chart

Jung Kook, the South Korean artist, is making waves as his solo album, Golden, gears up to make a splash on the Billboard charts. His latest collaboration, “Too Much,” alongside The Kid Laroi and featuring Central Cee, has earned him a notable position on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart—an achievement rarely unlocked by South Korean musicians.

“Too Much” enters the weekly Rhythmic Airplay chart, a compilation of tunes dominating U.S. radio stations specializing in rhythmic music genres like R&B, hip-hop, and pop. The track kicks off its journey on the chart at No. 25.

This breakthrough marks a historic moment for Jung Kook and South Korean musicians on the Rhythmic Airplay chart. Jung Kook follows in the footsteps of Psy, becoming the second South Korean solo artist to grace this influential chart. Psy’s iconic “Gangnam Style” achieved this feat over a decade ago, reaching No. 15 and laying the groundwork for the enduring global success of K-pop.

In the realm of Rhythmic Airplay, only three South Korean acts have left their mark so far. Jung Kook joins the ranks of Psy and BTS, the internationally acclaimed group of which he is a part. During their active years, BTS made two appearances on the chart. “Mic Drop,” featuring Desiigner and remixed by Steve Aoki, reached No. 40 in 2018, while “Butter” peaked slightly higher at No. 38.

“Too Much” not only secures its place as the fourth song by a South Korean artist on the Rhythmic Airplay chart but also emerges as the second-highest charting hit upon its debut. As the track gains momentum and receives additional promotion, there is anticipation for its continued growth in the weeks to come.