BTS’ V Charts 7 Straight Weeks on Billboard 200 with Layover

BTS’ V has made history in the world of K-pop by charting seven straight weeks on the prestigious Billboard 200 with his debut solo album, Layover. Since its release, Layover has been making waves, raking in streams and views. Now, V is the first K-pop solo artist to maintain a spot on the Billboard 200 for seven consecutive weeks.

Notably, V’s title track, “Slow Dancing,” and the pre-release single, “Love Me Again,” are gaining traction on various music charts, further solidifying his solo success. In September, Layover stormed onto Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart at No. 2, matching the record previously set by his BTS bandmates, Jimin and SUGA, for the highest-ranking Korean solo album on the chart.

V’s latest achievement marks a significant milestone in his solo career. Layover has managed to hold its ground on the Billboard 200 without any significant drop in position. As of the week ending November 4, the album maintained its position at No. 160 on the chart.

Layover also joins an exclusive club of Korean solo albums, becoming the second ever to spend seven weeks on the Billboard 200. The first to achieve this feat was BTS member RM’s solo album, Indigo. However, it’s worth noting that RM’s charting weeks were not consecutive.

Beyond the Billboard 200, Layover continues to make waves on other charts. During its seventh week, the album reclaimed the No. 13 spot on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart and held the No. 18 position on the Top Album Sales chart.

BTS’ V’s Layover has undoubtedly etched its place in K-pop history by demonstrating consistent chart-topping performance and achieving a significant feat on the prestigious Billboard 200. With seven consecutive weeks of chart presence, V’s solo journey is marked by resilience and triumph, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the global music industry.