Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to release on Netflix

Here comes good news for the Alia Bhatt fans out there. Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release on the OTT platform ‘Netflix’. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial will release on Netflix on April 26, 2022. Alia Bhatt-starrer became the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film after Sooryavanshi for a pandemic release. And now, the makers have decided to premiere the film on Netflix in Hindi and Telugu, 8 weeks after its release in the cinema.

Based on the book- Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by S. Hussain Zaid, the story of Gangubai Kathiwadi revolves around the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad, a small town in Gujarat, who had no choice but to embrace what life threw at her and swing it in her favor. The film brings together the finest of performances, music, artwork, and visuals that will evoke all the emotions.

According to sources, the filmmaker of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali talking about his film coming on Netflix said, “Gangubai Kathiawadi is a very special film for me and we are humbled by the phenomenal response it has received globally. While the film has encouraged audiences to come back to the theatres, I am elated that the film will now reach an even wider audience within India and around the world with Netflix.”

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi, which also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Ajay Devgn, garnered mixed responses. While some tagged the film as Alia’s career-best, others think it was a painful watch.