In an Actors Adda interaction with film critic Anupama Chopra, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he had heard that Al Pacino had seen the fine acting of Naseeruddin Shah in Sparsh, who played a visually impaired principal before he came on board for Scent of a Woman.

While Anupama asked all actors who were present at the roundtable who their favourite actors were, Manoj made the statement calling Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, and Marlon Brando his inspiration.

In Scent of a Woman, Al Pacino had played the role of an irritable, blind, medically retired Army officer. The film was directed by Martin Brest and was a remake of Dino Risi’s 1974 Italian film Profumo di donna, adapted by Bo Goldman from the novel Il buio e il miele [it] (Italian: Darkness and Honey) by Giovanni Arpino.

In the roundtable, other actors who were present included Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Sethupathi, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Parvathy.

In the same interview, Deepika Padukone had accidentally revealed that Alia Bhatt was to get married soon.

She later retracted the statement when Alia asked why such declarations were being made.

Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in The Family Man, a mini-TV series on Amazon Prime that revolved around a middle-class spy.

Directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru, the series was applauded both by the critics and the audiences