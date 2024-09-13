RM turns 30: Celebrates by donating 100 million won to veterans

BTS member RM celebrated his 30th birthday on September 12. Although the K-pop idol is currently fulfilling his military service, the ARMY (the BTS fandom) kept the celebration spirit alive. Taking to Weverse, RM penned a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude to his fans. Staying true to his warm and generous nature, RM donated 100 million won to the Everyone’s Veterans Dream project. He made the donation to support veterans, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily.

To celebrate the special day with his fans, RM wrote a touching note expressing his gratitude. He also affirmed his commitment to return bravely from the military. He wrote, “Hi. I love you, everyone! I’m 30 (already). Thank you so much for your congratulatory messages. Thanks to you, I’m holding up well. You know that, right? There is a saying by Buddha, ‘You only live on your own as a beacon.’ When I get angry for no reason, I think of this.”

[ WEVERSE]#RM wrote a letter on Weverse..! Advertisement 안녕

사랑하고 사랑하는 여러분!

저 서른이네요. (벌써..)

스스로조차도 종종 하잘것없다 느꼈던 이 날에

진심을 꾹꾹 눌러담은 축하를 보내주셔서

너무나 고마워요.

덕분에 잘 버티고 있다는 거.

알고 계시죠?

불가에 이런 말이 있습니다.

'너는…

Meanwhile, details of RM’s donation were revealed by the band’s label, BigHit Music. The donation was made as part of the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs’ Uniform Worker Appreciation Campaign. It aims to extend appreciation and respect for uniformed workers, including members of the armed forces, police, firefighters, and prison officers. The funds will support those who “have received, and continue to receive, national merit alongside the bereaved families of uniformed service members.” Expressing his desire to contribute to the cause, RM said, “I have recently come to appreciate the dedication of so many people to our country. I hope this contribution can provide some small help to all the heroes committed to our nation and to those working for peace. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the ARMY for always showering me with love and congratulations.”

This is not the first time RM has stepped up to support causes he believes in. Last year, he donated 100 million won to the Korean Society of Legal Medicine to support professional training. Prior to that, RM donated to the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation to aid the restoration and preservation of Korean artifacts abroad.

On the work front, RM made his highly anticipated solo comeback on May 24 with his second studio album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’. The album features a total of 11 tracks. Recently, the rapper also collaborated with ‘Mamushi’ hitmaker Megan Thee Stallion on the track ‘Neva Play.’ Additionally, his documentary ‘Right People, Wrong Place’ will premiere at the Busan Film Festival ahead of its release.