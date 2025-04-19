Amid the Kim Sae Ron controversy, Kim Soo Hyun’s team searches for her ‘fake aunt’

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is facing a mountain of allegations involving the late actress, Kim Sae Ron. The actress’ family, including her aunt, has accused Soo Hyun of dating Sae Ron when she was just a minor. Moreover, they stated that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST pressured the actress over her debt in connection with her DUI case. With every passing day, the controversy deepens with new revelations surfacing from both sides. The bereaved’s family and her aunt have been releasing text exchanges, pictures, and other materials to support their claim.

Following the demand for an extension by Kim Soo Hyun for submission of his suit against Sae Ron’s family and Garesero YouTube channel, word now suggests that his team is searching for the ‘fake aunt.’

Kim Soo Hyun filed a suit against Kim Sae Ron’s family and Garosero’s YouTube channel over defamation. Reports revealed that Kim Soo Hyun’s case’s litigation fees and court service charges are estimated at around 38 million KRW (around $27,000) for a 12 billion KRW (about $8.16 million) lawsuit. Subsequently, his team made an extension demand, sparking reports that the actor is facing financial woes. The word suggested that the extension was over legal fees.

Following this, the actor’s legal firm, LKB & Partners, stated YTN Star. “We paid all the necessary court fees and delivery charges. It is not true that we failed to pay the lawsuit fees.” The company revealed the reason behind the deadline extension. It stated, “The request to extend the correction deadline was made to fix the defendant’s address, not because of unpaid fees.” This stirred curiosity into the late actress’ ‘fake aunt,’ to obtain her information for the suit.

In a statement to Daum, Soo Hyun’s legal team mentioned that one of the defendants is an unidentified woman. This is a reference to the said aunt. The actor’s team stated that the court paperwork needs at least one piece of information. This could be a name, phone number, or ID number to officially identify her. However, at the moment, no such information is available. “If even one identifier—like a phone number—is available, we can verify her identity. She’s also facing a criminal complaint, so the investigative agency will eventually identify her.”

Meanwhile, previously, when YouTuber Lee Jin Ho questioned about Sae Ron’s ‘fake aunt,’ her immediate family assured her existence. “Mr. Lee Jin Ho, there is no such person in this family. The aunt is simply Sae Ron’s aunt; that is all. No harm done, ever. In fact, if there were someone falsely claiming to be Sae Ron’s relative, we would be the ones taking legal action, not you. I don’t understand why you are doing this. Why do I even waste time explaining this? Do you think that by constantly diverting the issue, the public will forget what you have done?”

