Ahn Jae Hong contemplates joining ‘Signal 2’

The highly anticipated second instalment of the beloved show ‘Signal’ is finally making its way after almost 9 years. With significant buzz surrounding the show, reports reveal that the ‘Be Melodramatic’ actor, Ahn Jae Hong is in talks to join ‘Signal 2.’ Initially, Koo Kyo Hwan was reportedly roped in to join the reprising cast members. However, the latest updates reveal that Ahn Jae Hong is in talks to take over his role.

On December 23, Hankyung reported that Ahn Jae Hong is now being considered to take Koo Kyo Hwan’s place in the drama. In response to the report, Ahn Jae Hong’s agency management mmm shared a statement. “He has received an offer to appear in ‘Signal 2’ and is positively reviewing it.” Meanwhile, Koo Kyo Hwan’s side also commented on the news. “‘Signal 2’ was just one of the projects he was considering.”

Details about Jae Hong remain shrouded in mystery at the moment. However, fans are eagerly looking forward to his reunion with Lee Je Hoon. Je Hoon will reprise his role as the protagonist in the upcoming season. The two K-drama stars previously worked together on ‘Time to Hunt.’ In the 2020 crime film, they played the role of three best friends along with Choi Woo Shik.

Meanwhile, ‘Signal’ follows the story of a group of detectives who use a mysterious radio that can broadcast from the past to solve cold cases. The original series received widespread acclaim for its captivating storyline and strong performances from its cast. Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, and other season 1 cast will reprise their roles. Moreover, other notable actors are joining them to play new characters. Additionally, Jo Jin Woong, who played one of the main roles in the original season, is also in talks to reunite with the ‘Signal’ team. Kim Eun Hee is returning as the screenwriter with Ahn Tae Jin at the helm.