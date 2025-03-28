‘Resident Playbook’ drops new poster featuring the ob-gyn rookies

TvN has dropped the new poster for the awaited drama, ‘Resident Playbook.’ The drama is a spin-off of the hit medical K-drama ‘Hospital Playlist.’ The original drama emphasised the trials of medical professionals and how they foster strong bonds of friendship amid their demanding lives. The doctors also have their own music band where they let their creativity flow. Promising another endearing watch, the spin-off introduces rookie ob-gyn residents who learn the ropes and form life-long connections.

On March 12, the makers of ‘Resident Playbook’ announced its premiere date for April 12. The released teasers feature the four first-year ob-gyn residents at Yulje Medical Centre’s Jongro branch. It features the name tags of Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung), Pyo Nam Kyung (Shin Si Ah), Um Jae Il (Kang You Seok) and Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji).

Advertisement

In the newly released poster, the squad looks tired with their messy hair and weighed-down eyes. Despite this, they try to keep their spirits up and not give up. The makers also dropped intriguing character posters of the cast, revealing their persona. Oh Yi Young gathers her stuff as she eagerly prepares to leave work. She wonders, “Will I really… be able to become wise?”. Pyo Nam Kyung cannot compromise on her looks as chooses to freshen her makeup rather than take a nap. She quips, “Ugh… but I’m not a fan of workplace romance.”

Advertisement



On the other hand, Um Jae Il is dedicated to his duties and does not shy away from seeking mentorship. With a cell phone in his hand, he says, “Professor! I’m sorry for calling you for the 15th time already!”. Meanwhile, Kim Sa Bi uses her time to brush up on her knowledge and bury her nose in her books. Her poster reads, “But Professor… in terms of medical facts, nothing I said was wrong?”. Finally, Goo Do Won, the fourth-year resident is here to lift everyone’s spirits. While he is surrounded by a breezy and calm air, all he wants is, “Please tell me nothing happened today.”

Their journeys brim with challenges and laughter as they form meaningful bonds. The residents try to have fun in between their duties and develop strong friendships. The rollercoaster ride of the rookies promises to be an endearing watch, capturing the demands of their profession.

Also Read: Byeon Woo Seok and IU respond to reports of stepping down from upcoming drama

Given the success of ‘Hospital Playlist,’ fans await to witness the new chapter in Yulje Medical Centre. The teasers for the upcoming show also promise to keep the essence of the mothership title intact. ‘Resident Playbook’ will premiere on April 12.