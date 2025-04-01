Jeon Yeo Been is teaming up with Jung Jinyoung for new drama

K-drama fans are in for a tantalising new pairing! ‘Vincenzo’ actress Jeon Yeo Been is teaming up with singer-actor Jung Jinyoung for a new drama. The duo is going to bring in a crime drama tentatively titled ‘Ms Incognito’ for Genie TV.

The slated drama is a crime drama interspersed with romance. It will follow a female bodyguard who signs a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman. She makes the move as she aspires to turn her life around. However, she has to deal with people scheming for the chairman’s whopping fortune. As a result, she has to live under a new identity for three months. This creates unexpected complications for her.

Park Yoo Young is helming the drama with ‘The Night Owl’ screenwriter Hyun Gyu Ri penning the script. ‘Ms Incognito’ will star Jeon Yeo Been, Jung Jinyoung, Seo Hyun Woo, Jang Yoon Joo, and Joo Hyun Young.

In the drama, fans will Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran. She is the bodyguard of Gaseong Group’s owner. While she has lived a demanding life of penury, she receives a glorious opportunity. Young Ran is given the option to transform into the fictional figure Boo Se Mi, with a luxurious and prestigious background. As she lives as Boo Se Mi, she experiences a complete transformation. Meanwhile, Jung Jinyoung will play single dad Jeon Dong Min. He raises his son while harvesting strawberries in the countryside. He is the only one in the village to be suspicious of the perfect Boo Se Mi. She is his son’s new kindergarten teacher.

Seo Hyun Woo will essay the role of Lee Don, the personal lawyer of Chairman Ga. Lee Don only cares about money and will do anything for it. Leveraging his gifted mind, he climbed the social ladder. Having come from humble beginnings, he struggles to deal with the harsh reality of nepotism and privilege.

On the other hand, Jang Yoon Joo will play the role of Ga Sun Young. She is the stepdaughter of Gaseong Group’s owner. Ga Sun Young is willing to go to lengths to obtain what she wants. Additionally, Joo Hyun Young will essay the role of Baek Hye Ji. She serves as a helper for the Gaseong Group’s family mansion. She lives as a roommate with Kim Young Ran in the mansion’s annexe. While she is cheerful and bubbly, she is surrounded by a mysterious air.

Meanwhile, the drama will likely premiere in the second half of the year.