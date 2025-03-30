The Kim Soo Hyun row escalates: Actor addresses Sulli’s explicit scenes allegations

As K-drama star Kim Soo Hyun deals with the row of allegations involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron, he also faces serious allegations involving the late actress Sulli. For the unversed, Sulli decided to end her life in 2019 following massive criticism, mental abuse, and bullying. The controversy emerged amid the ongoing row of Kim Soo Hyun dating the late Kim Sae Ron while she was a minor.

Sulli’s brother, Choi Da Hee recently dropped cryptic posts on social media. Fans speculate to be about Kim Soo Hyun. While he dismissed the speculations initially, on Friday he demanded clarification regarding Sulli’s explicit scenes in the 2017 film ‘Real.’ He demands answers from the film’s lead actor Soo Hyun and director Lee Sa Rang who also founded Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST. Subsequently, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST issued that they are “currently verifying the situation.”

Advertisement

The 2017 film ‘Real’ starring Sulli:

Sulli and Kim Soo Hyun co-starred in Lee Sa Rang’s ‘Real’ in 2017. During that time, the K-pop idol had just started venturing into the acting terrain. Her controversial explicit scenes in the film sparked massive backlash. As Sulli was facing the brunt of criticism, Soo Hyun and the production house remained tight-lipped. Following her tragic demise in 2019, her brother revealed that during the funeral, they heard troubling claims about her. These were “specifically about the bedroom scene.”

Advertisement

Revealing the details, Da Hee wrote, “Because this matter was not widely known at the time, we also couldn’t verify the exact facts. But we learned that a body double did exist and was present on set, despite claims that the body double was ill and couldn’t attend.”

Sulli’s brother demands answers from Kim Soo Hyun:

Now, Choi Da Hee demands answers to three key points about the late actress and the controversy around the scene. He revealed that during Sulli’s funeral, several staff members said that the scene in question was not detailed in the script. Da Hee is demanding clarification on the same. Secondly, he states that Sulli’s body double was supposed to be present for the actress’ nude scenes. However, this was not followed. Instead, Sulli was allegedly forced into filming the scene. Finally, several stakeholders claim that the body double was present but did not perform the scene. Choi Da Hee wants to know what actually happened on set during the scenes.

Choi Da Hee said in a press statement, “We could no longer ignore the death of the late Kim Sae Ron or treat it as if it were not our concern. Although we learned a lot at Sulli’s funeral, we are limiting our questions to these three key facts and earnestly ask for sincere responses.”

These allegations arise amid the ongoing controversy about Kim Soo Hyun’s involvement with late actress Kim Sae Ron.

Also Read: The Scandal deepens: Shocking chats between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron LEAKED