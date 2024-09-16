aespa leads September’s Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings; NewJeans out of race

K-pop quartet aespa once again emerges as the undisputed leader of Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings. With its latest feat of topping the chart in September, the group has held the top spot for three consecutive months. After engaging in a cutthroat competition with its biggest rival, IVE, the quartet has once again asserted their dominance. However, apart from the rankings, another aspect has caught the attention of K-pop enthusiasts. Popular girl group NewJeans is not a part of the top 30 amid ongoing management issues.

On September 15, the Korean Business Research Institute released the Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings for the month. The rankings are finalised by analysing several aspects such as media coverage, consumer participation, community indexes, and interaction. The rankings used big data collected from August 15 to September 15 and released the list of the top 30 girl groups.

For the month, aespa maintained its stronghold on the top spot with a 5,062,660 brand reputation index. The high-ranking phrases that bolstered their keyword analysis included Supernova, MY, and metal taste. On the other hand, the best-ranking related terms were recorded as appear, perform, and record. Meanwhile, aespa’s positivity-negativity analysis showed a 93.04 per cent positive reaction. Notably, the K-pop act recently made history by becoming the first female K-pop group to win the Grand Prize (Daesang Award) at The Fact Music Awards 2024.

At No. 2, maintaining its footing is IVE with a brand reputation index of 3,608,799. The number also indicates a 14.94 per cent increase in their scores from last month. Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM climbed the list to reach the 3rd spot with a 3,567,430 brand reputation index. The group marked a 33.37 per cent rise in their score with reference to August. (G)I-DLE grabbed the 4th position with a brand reputation index of 2,779,077. On the other hand, Red Velvet managed to enter the top 5 at No 5 with a brand reputation index of 2,752,242 for September.

The top 30 girl groups for September are as follows:

aespa IVE LE SSERAFIM (G)I-DLE Red Velvet OH MY GIRL TWICE BLACKPINK Girls’ Generation Apink NMIXX fromis_9 FIFTY FIFTY tripleS ILLIT cignature BABYMONSTER EXID Girl’s Day KISS OF LIFE LOONA MAMAMOO STAYC ITZY Kep1er UNIS KATSEYE WJSN DIA LABOUM