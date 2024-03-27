Adarsh Gourav thrilled to collaborate with Ridley Scott

Actor Adarsh Gourav is elated at the prospect of working alongside renowned filmmaker Ridley Scott in the upcoming Alien prequel series. The show, spearheaded by writer and director Noah Hawley, delves into the events preceding the original 1979 Alien film.

Expressing his excitement, Adarsh describes the collaboration with Ridley Scott as a dream come true. He views the opportunity to work with the maestro as both overwhelming and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Moreover, Adarsh reflects on the enriching experience of collaborating with a diverse cast and crew from around the globe. He finds it rewarding to immerse himself in different cultures and backgrounds, especially while working in the sci-fi/horror genre, which has always captivated him.

The Alien series marks a fresh chapter in the iconic sci-fi franchise, boasting a talented ensemble cast including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, and Timothy Olyphant.

Away from the screen, Adarsh showcases his musical prowess with the release of “Kho Gaye,” a song inspired by his film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.’ Teaming up with composers RUUH and JOH, along with lyricist Smriti Bhoker, Adarsh delivers a soulful rendition that intricately weaves layers of emotion.

The song reflects Adarsh’s dedication to storytelling, both through acting and music. His previous musical endeavors, such as the cover of ‘Teri Baatein,’ have already garnered widespread acclaim.

Reflecting on “Kho Gaye,” Adarsh shares his heartfelt connection to the song, which embodies the essence of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.’ Collaborating with talented individuals has made the experience truly magical, and he hopes the song resonates with audiences as deeply as it has with him.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,’ directed by Arjun Varain Singh, explores the lives of three friends navigating the complexities of the digital age and social media.

Adarsh’s journey, both on and off-screen, exemplifies his passion for storytelling and artistic expression, captivating audiences with his multifaceted talents.